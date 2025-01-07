The Giants signed Morrissey (undisclosed) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Morrissey ended the 2024 regular season on the Giants' practice-squad injured list due to an undisclosed issue. The 26-year-old offensive lineman out of Pittsburgh has appeared in 14 regular-season games (including four starts) since being drafted by the Raiders (and subsequently traded to the Texans) in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Morrissey will work out with the Giants during OTAs and minicamp and will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp.