The Giants re-signed Greco to a contract Wednesday.

The terms of Greco's deal aren't known, but the Giants saw enough from the veteran guard in his month and a half with the team last season to justify extending his contract. With Weston Richburg and Justin Pugh set to become free agents this offseason, the 32-year-old Greco could merit consideration for a starting role on the interior of the offensive line, though his age likely renders him a stopgap solution. Greco's prior history with new Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, who the veteran played under during previous stints with the Rams and Browns, should help Greco's cause for seeing regular snaps in 2018.