Jenkins signed a contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Jenkins was released by the Bears this past weekend as they cut their roster down to 53. The defensive tackle has bounced around the league a bit, playing in 59 games with 23 starts for the Saints (2013-16), Seattle Seahawks (2016) and Bears (2017), recording 121 tackles (67 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.