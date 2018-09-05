Giants' John Jenkins: Heading to Big Apple
Jenkins signed a contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Jenkins was released by the Bears this past weekend as they cut their roster down to 53. The defensive tackle has bounced around the league a bit, playing in 59 games with 23 starts for the Saints (2013-16), Seattle Seahawks (2016) and Bears (2017), recording 121 tackles (67 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country