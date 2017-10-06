Giants' John Jerry: Shows up on injury report
Jerry (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.
Jerry hasn't been on the injury report all week so it's unclear when this ailment popped up, but it was likely in Thursday's practice. If he is unable to play, expect D.J. Fluker to fill in.
More News
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...