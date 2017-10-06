Play

Jerry (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

Jerry hasn't been on the injury report all week so it's unclear when this ailment popped up, but it was likely in Thursday's practice. If he is unable to play, expect D.J. Fluker to fill in.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories