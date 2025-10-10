Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Done for night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmitz (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday night's contest against the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Schmitz suffered a concussion in the second half of Thursday Night Football, bringing his night to a premature end. In his absence, Austin Schlottmann has taken over at center versus Philadelphia.
More News
-
Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Healthy for OTAs•
-
Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Won't play Sunday•
-
Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Won't play in Week 17•
-
Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Working through ankle injury•
-
Giants' John Michael Schmitz: All clear for Week 15•
-
Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Exits game due to neck injury•