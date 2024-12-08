Schmitz (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Schmitz injured his neck late in the fourth quarter. Greg Van Roten has shifted over to center with Jake Kubas taking over at right guard.
