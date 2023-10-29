Schmitz (shoulder) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Schmitz had missed New York's last two games and was questionable heading into Sunday's contest, but it now seems as if he'll be able to play through his shoulder issue. The 24-year-old should start at center for the Giants.
