Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Green light to return Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmitz (shin) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Green Bay.
Schmitz was limited in practice all week, but he's progressed enough in his recovery from a shin injury to return Sunday from a one-game absence. He should reclaim his starting role at center, which would bump Austin Schlottmann to a reserve role.
