default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schmitz (ankle) has been participating in Giants' OTAs this week, John Schmeelk of the team's official website reports.

After starting the first 15 games of the regular season in 2024, Schmitz missed Weeks 17 and 18 with the ankle injury. He's expected to again start at center for the Giants this upcoming season.

More News