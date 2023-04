The Giants selected Schmitz in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 57th overall.

Schmitz was a mainstay on the Minnesota Golden Gopher offensive line going back to 2018 and logged 57 total appearances, including 35 starts. Not a great athlete, Schmitz plays with tenacity and has the frame to hold up at the point of attack. He'll compete for the starting center job right away in New York.