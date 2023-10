Schmitz (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Buffalo, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday that New York will be without Schmitz this coming Sunday, as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered during the team's Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. If Shane Lemieux (groin) is able to suit up this weekend, he'll likely start at center, and if not, Ben Bredeson is expected to fill the team's void.