Schmitz (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Schmitz will continue to miss time due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the team's Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. In his stead, Ben Bredeson will likely have to draw the start at center versus Washington.
