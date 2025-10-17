default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schmitz (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The third-year pro from Minnesota sustained a concussion during the Giants' Week 6 win over the Eagles and wasn't able to clear protocol in time to play Sunday. While Schmitz is sidelined, Austin Schlottmann is expected to step in and start at center.

More News