Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Sidelined for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmitz (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The third-year pro from Minnesota sustained a concussion during the Giants' Week 6 win over the Eagles and wasn't able to clear protocol in time to play Sunday. While Schmitz is sidelined, Austin Schlottmann is expected to step in and start at center.
