Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Suffers hand injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmitz (hand) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup versus the Vikings, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Austin Schlottman is now in at center after Schmitz sustained a hand injury in the second half. If the 26-year-old is unable to return, the Giants could be shorthanded along the offensive line, as Andrew Thomas has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
