Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Won't play at Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmitz (shin) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Schmitz will be sidelined for his second game this season in Week 10 because of a shin injury he suffered in Week 9 versus the 49ers. In his absence, veteran Austin Schlottmann figures to start at center Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Won't return due to shin injury•
-
Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Sidelined for Week 7•
-
Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Done for night•
-
Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Healthy for OTAs•
-
Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Won't play Sunday•