Schmitz (shin) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Schmitz will be sidelined for his second game this season in Week 10 because of a shin injury he suffered in Week 9 versus the 49ers. In his absence, veteran Austin Schlottmann figures to start at center Sunday.

