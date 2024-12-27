Schmitz (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The Minnesota product was held out of practice throughout the week after aggravating his ankle injury in the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Falcons, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. With Schmitz missing the Week 17 contest, Greg Van Roten is expected to step in and serve as the Giants' starting center.