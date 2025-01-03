Schmitz (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Schmitz has yet to return to practice since aggravating his ankle injury in the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Falcons and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game Sunday. Expect Greg Van Roten to serve as the Giants' starting center again in Week 18.
