Schmitz (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Schmitz was initially listed as doubtful to play Week 17, so it's little surprise to see the starting center now be ruled out. Austin Schlottmann is likely to step up as News York's top center as long as Schmitz remains sidelined.

