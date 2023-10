Schmitz (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The rookie will be sidelined this Sunday after he suffered a shoulder injury during the Giants' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. With Schmitz missing time and backup Shane Lemieux (groin) also ruled out, Ben Bredeson is expected to slide over from left guard to center.