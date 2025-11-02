default-cbs-image
Schmitz (shin) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Schmitz went to the locker room after sustaining a shin injury early in the third quarter, and the third-year pro will not return to Sunday's game after being evaluated by medical staff. Austin Schlottmann will serve as the Giants' center the rest of the way.

