Ross (foot) has signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Giants, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, $1 million of the wideout's deal is guaranteed. Assuming he's past the foot issue that derailed his 2020 campaign, the 2017 first-rounder will add some much-needed speed to the Giants' pass-catching corps. Ross has much to prove after faltering during his four-year tenure with the Bengals, but when healthy, the 25-year-old has the wheels to serve as a big play threat. With a fresh start in New York, a 2021 bounce-back is plausible.