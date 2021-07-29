Ross flashed his speed at Wednesday's practice while taking reps as a kick returner, Art Stapleton of northjersey.com reports.
The oft-injured wideout seems to be healthy for the start of training camp after dealing with an undisclosed issue during the offseason program. Ross has $1 million guaranteed on his one-year, $2.25 million contract, so while the Giants clearly expect him to make the Week 1 roster, it won't be a sure thing if he struggles this summer. Return reps could increase his value, as the Giants have a fairly deep group at wide receiver after adding Kenny Golladay and first-round pick Kadarius Toney in the offseason. With Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton also on the team, Ross mostly figures to work with the second-string offense during training camp.