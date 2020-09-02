site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Johnny Holton: Latches on with New York
RotoWire Staff
Sep 2, 2020
Holton agreed to a contract with the Giants on Wednesday.
Holton was let go by the Steelers this offseason, but will get another opportunity to make a 53-man roster. The 28-year-old produced just three catches for 21 yards and returned three kickoffs through 16 games in 2019, so he'll be looking for a depth role.
