Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Feliciano is among a group of players that was absent from practice due to fatigue/heat-related issues, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Daboll added that Feliciano is expected to be fine, but it's unclear how much of training camp the center will miss. Feliciano agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason and will likely be the team's starting center Week 1.