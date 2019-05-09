Halapio (leg) recently indicated he's been medically cleared, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Halapio broke his leg in Week 2 of last season, but it seems he wrapped up his rehab well before the start of offseason workouts. The soon-to-be 28-year-old is the favorite to start at center for the Giants in advance of the 2019 regular season.

