Halapio was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

With less than five minutes remaining in the game and a double-digit deficit in hand, the Giants lost their starting center. It's unclear exactly what forced Halapio out of the contest, but those details will likely surface following the game. The 28-year-old Halapio will be a restricted free agent in March.