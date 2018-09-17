Giants' Jon Halapio: Injures leg Sunday
Halapio left Sunday's loss to Dallas early with a clear lower leg injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Halapio was taken to the locker room for x-rays but the results remain unclear. The injury is potentially long-term and the team is hoping their starting center is able to return to action soon. Evan Brown is a likely candidate to start if Halapio misses time.
More News
-
Giants' Jon Halapio: Will start Thursday•
-
Giants' Jon Halapio: Signed off practice squad•
-
Cardinals cut tackle Tavon Rooks, sign guard Jon Halapio•
-
Patriots chop variety of players in cut-down Saturday•
-
Jon Halapio indicates on Twitter he's been cut by Patriots•
-
Seven Patriots' draft picks under contract•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...