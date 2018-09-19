Giants' Jon Halapio: Lands on IR
Halapio (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Halapio suffered fractures to his lower leg and ankle during Week 2's matchup against the Cowboys. The starting center underwent surgery earlier this week, and will spend the remainder of the 2018 season on injured reserve. The loss of Halapio is a significant blow to the Giants' offensive line, and Evan Brown will likely step in as his replacement.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...