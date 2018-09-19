Halapio (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Halapio suffered fractures to his lower leg and ankle during Week 2's matchup against the Cowboys. The starting center underwent surgery earlier this week, and will spend the remainder of the 2018 season on injured reserve. The loss of Halapio is a significant blow to the Giants' offensive line, and Evan Brown will likely step in as his replacement.

