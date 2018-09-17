Giants' Jon Halapio: Out for season
Halapio broke his ankle in Sunday's game against the Cowboys and he's out for the remainder of the season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Halapio exited Sunday's loss to Dallas with the injury and underwent x-rays. The fractured ankle is a blow to the Giants offensive line. Evan Brown is the likely candidate to fill in at starter for the foreseeable future with Halapio figuring to get moved to injured reserve in the near future.
