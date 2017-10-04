Giants' Jon Halapio: Signed off practice squad
The Giants will sign Halapio off their practice squad Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Halapio will join the 53-man roster to provide some additional depth on the interior of the offensive line with Weston Richburg (concussion) at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Chargers. It's not expected that Halapio would be a candidate to start at center in that contest, as backup Brett Jones is the more likely player to enter the lineup in Richburg's stead if necessary. The 26-year-old Halapio, a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2014, has yet to make an NFL appearance.
