Coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday that Halapio (hamstring) is a "ways away" from retaking the field, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Shurmur's comments don't bode well for Halapio's chances of suiting up versus the Jets on Sunday. The sixth-year pro was unable to practice Wednesday, and he appears to be trending toward another "DNP" designation on Thursday's injury report. In the event that Halapio is forced to miss time, expect Spencer Pulley to draw the start at center.