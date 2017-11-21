Giants' Jon Halapio: Will start Thursday
Halapio will get his first career start in Thursday's Week 12 tilt against the Redskins, Dan Duggan of NJ Advanced Media reports.
Halapio was brought up to the Giants' active roster in October and has operated as a backup for the team since then. His start on Thursday is coming as a result of DJ Fluker (toe) being doubtful for the game.
More News
-
Giants' Jon Halapio: Signed off practice squad•
-
Cardinals cut tackle Tavon Rooks, sign guard Jon Halapio•
-
Patriots chop variety of players in cut-down Saturday•
-
Jon Halapio indicates on Twitter he's been cut by Patriots•
-
Seven Patriots' draft picks under contract•
-
Patriots add more OL depth with Jon Halapio•
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...