Halapio will get his first career start in Thursday's Week 12 tilt against the Redskins, Dan Duggan of NJ Advanced Media reports.

Halapio was brought up to the Giants' active roster in October and has operated as a backup for the team since then. His start on Thursday is coming as a result of DJ Fluker (toe) being doubtful for the game.

