Giants' Jon Hilliman: Added to Giants roster
The Giants signed Hilliman off their practice squad Thursday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
He'll assume the roster spot of receiver Russell Shepard (foot), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. With top back Saquon Barkley (ankle) on tap for a multi-week absence, Hilliman will tentatively slot in as the No. 2 option in the backfield while Wayne Gallman ascends atop the depth chart. Gallman will likely see the lion's share of the touches Sunday against Washington, but expect Hilliman to at least dress for the contest and carve out a small role on offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...