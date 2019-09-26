The Giants signed Hilliman off their practice squad Thursday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

He'll assume the roster spot of receiver Russell Shepard (foot), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. With top back Saquon Barkley (ankle) on tap for a multi-week absence, Hilliman will tentatively slot in as the No. 2 option in the backfield while Wayne Gallman ascends atop the depth chart. Gallman will likely see the lion's share of the touches Sunday against Washington, but expect Hilliman to at least dress for the contest and carve out a small role on offense.