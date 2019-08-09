Giants' Jon Hilliman: Done for game

Hilliman suffered a concussion during Thursday's preseason game against the Jets, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Hilliman suffered the concussion when he had his legs taken out from under him, and slammed his head on the turf. He'll now have to enter the league's concussion protocol before he's able to gain clearance to return. Expect the team to provide updates on Hilliman's health in the near future.