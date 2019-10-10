Giants' Jon Hilliman: Gets starting nod Thursday
Hilliman will start Thursday's contest at New England, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
With Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) ruled out in advance of this contest, the Giants were expected to throw Hilliman into the fire. The offense also is without two additional pass catchers in Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Evan Engram, so the game plan could tilt in the direction of the backfield with rookie Daniel Jones at the helm against a ferocious Pats defense. Hilliman's sole competitors for reps are fullback Elijhaa Penny and recently promoted undrafted rookie Austin Walter.
More News
-
Giants' Jon Hilliman: Week 6 starter•
-
Giants' Jon Hilliman: Looks in line for Week 6 start•
-
Giants' Jon Hilliman: Underwhelms after Gallman exit•
-
Giants' Jon Hilliman: Receives 10 carries, loses fumble•
-
Giants' Jon Hilliman: Added to Giants' roster•
-
Jon Hilliman: Likely to be promoted to active roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Mahomes concerns?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...