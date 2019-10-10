Hilliman will start Thursday's contest at New England, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) ruled out in advance of this contest, the Giants were expected to throw Hilliman into the fire. The offense also is without two additional pass catchers in Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Evan Engram, so the game plan could tilt in the direction of the backfield with rookie Daniel Jones at the helm against a ferocious Pats defense. Hilliman's sole competitors for reps are fullback Elijhaa Penny and recently promoted undrafted rookie Austin Walter.