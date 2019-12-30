Play

Hilliman signed a reserve/futures contract with the Giants on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Hilliman played three games for the Giants this year while Saquon Barkley dealt with an ankle injury. The undrafted rookie out of Rutgers rushed 30 times for 91 yards and added three receptions for one yard. When Barkley returned, Hilliman was promptly cut. Hilliman will have the opportunity to battle for a depth role behind Barkley in 2020.

