Giants' Jon Hilliman: Joins G-Men

Hilliman signed a contract with the Giants on Thursday.

Hilliman went undrafted out of Rutgers and has been granted an opportunity in the NFL with the Giants. His most impressive season of college ball came in 2014, when he rushed for 860 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He had a down senior season, however, finishing with 337 rushing yards and six scores over 12 games.

Our Latest Stories