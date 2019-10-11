Hilliman rushed 11 times for 38 yards and secured both of his targets for minus-3 yards in the Giants' 35-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday. He also lost a fumble.

The rookie drew the start with both Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) inactive, but he didn't receive a very hefty workload with game script turning against the ground attack in the second half. Hilliman also didn't help his cause with a fumble after a fourth-quarter catch, one that was forced by Jamie Collins and scooped up and returned by Kyle Van Noy for a 22-yard touchdown with 8:33 remaining. That extended the Patriots' lead to 28-14 after New England had turned the ball over on downs in the prior possession. Both Barkley and Gallman should be available for a Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals a week from Sunday, which will likely render Hilliman a healthy scratch.