Giants' Jon Hilliman: Key fumble in spot start
Hilliman rushed 11 times for 38 yards and secured both of his targets for minus-3 yards in the Giants' 35-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday. He also lost a fumble.
The rookie drew the start with both Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) inactive, but he didn't receive a very hefty workload with game script turning against the ground attack in the second half. Hilliman also didn't help his cause with a fumble after a fourth-quarter catch, one that was forced by Jamie Collins and scooped up and returned by Kyle Van Noy for a 22-yard touchdown with 8:33 remaining. That extended the Patriots' lead to 28-14 after New England had turned the ball over on downs in the prior possession. Both Barkley and Gallman should be available for a Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals a week from Sunday, which will likely render Hilliman a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Giants' Jon Hilliman: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Giants' Jon Hilliman: Week 6 starter•
-
Giants' Jon Hilliman: Looks in line for Week 6 start•
-
Giants' Jon Hilliman: Underwhelms after Gallman exit•
-
Giants' Jon Hilliman: Receives 10 carries, loses fumble•
-
Giants' Jon Hilliman: Added to Giants' roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Mahomes concerns?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...