Hilliman could handle starting duties Thursday against the Patriots with the Giants' top two running backs -- Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) -- both looking unlikely to play in the contest, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Heading into the Week 6 matchup, HIlliman and fullback Elijhaa Penny are the lone healthy options in the backfield. The Giants will likely elevate Austin Walter from the practice squad to bolster their depth at the position, but Hilliman projects to shoulder most of the load at running back if both Barkley and Gallman are sidelined. While the enhanced role aids Hilliman's outlook, his poor efficiency (2.8 YPC on 19 totes this season) and underdeveloped pass-catching skills hinder his fantasy outlook. Moreover, a pass-happy game script could be in place with the Giants representing big underdogs in the contest, which would only further hurt Hilliman's chances of making an impact.