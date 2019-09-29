Giants' Jon Hilliman: Receives 10 carries, loses fumble
Hilliman carried 10 times for 33 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 24-3 win over the Redskins.
Hilliman served as Wayne Gallman's top backup in this one after failing to record a carry through the first three games. Unfortunately, his debut didn't go quite as well as he would've liked, as he averaged a mere 3.3 yards per carry and fumbled deep in Washington territory in the third quarter. Still, Hilliman could have a role to play with Saquon Barkley (ankle) sidelined and will look to improve his efficiency next Sunday at home against the Vikings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4