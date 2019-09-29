Play

Hilliman carried 10 times for 33 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 24-3 win over the Redskins.

Hilliman served as Wayne Gallman's top backup in this one after failing to record a carry through the first three games. Unfortunately, his debut didn't go quite as well as he would've liked, as he averaged a mere 3.3 yards per carry and fumbled deep in Washington territory in the third quarter. Still, Hilliman could have a role to play with Saquon Barkley (ankle) sidelined and will look to improve his efficiency next Sunday at home against the Vikings.

