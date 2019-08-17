Giants' Jon Hilliman: Scores in preseason tilt

Hilliman rushed 16 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.

Hilliman got into the game and logged three carries as the third quarter wound down. He would punch it into the end zone to open the fourth and got the rest of the team's carries to close out the game. The 23-year-old entered the concussion protocol a week ago, so this is a great sign in his quest for a roster spot.

