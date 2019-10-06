Hilliman carried nine times for 20 yards and caught one of two targets for an additional four yards during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings.

Hilliman stepped into a larger role after the departure of Wayne Gallman (concussion), leading the team in carries and rushing yardage. He underwhelmed despite receiving double-digit touches for the second week in a row, averaging just 2.2 yards per carry against a tough Vikings defense. Hilliman would presumably lead the backfield in touches Thursday against the Patriots if Gallman is forced to sit out, with Saquon Barkley (ankle) still working his way back from his own injury.