Giants' Jon Hilliman: Week 6 starter
Hilliman is on pace to start Thursday at New England after both Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) were ruled out, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Hilliman doesn't have a great opportunity to take advantage of the elevated role, facing a Patriots defense that ranks third against the run (78 yards per game) and first in scoring (6.8 points per contest) by a long shot. Over the last two games, he's been a regular part of a Daniel Jones-led offense, yet Hilliman has averaged just 2.8 YPC on his 19 rushes.
