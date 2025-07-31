Runyan (ankle) was cleared to start participating in training camp Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the Daily News reports.

Runyan missed the final four games of the 2024 season after undergoing ankle surgery in December. The 27-year-old had to heal both an ankle sprain and a torn ligament in his ankle. He was brought in a year ago from Green Bay to be a key piece on the offensive line, and will now protect Russell Wilson to start the season.