Giants' Jonathan Casillas: Available Sunday
Casillas (ankle/wrist) is listed as active Sunday in Tampa Bay.
Held out of practice all week, Casillas' experience in the system was likely enough to warrant Week 4 availability. On the season, the weakside linebacker has notched 13 tackles (10 solo) in three games.
