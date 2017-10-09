Play

Casillas is considered day-to-day with a nerve injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The injury is described as a burner, which is a common nerve injury, so it doesn't like there is much concern surrounding Casillas, but the Giants will likely exercise caution with something that could potentially turn serious. Expect another update on the linebacker when the team releases an official injury report later this week.

