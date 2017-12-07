Giants' Jonathan Casillas: Lands on IR
Casillas (neck) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Casillas started at weak-side linebacker this season, accruing 35 tackles (25 solo). This season has been up and down for the Giants, but with no playoff hopes left, there's no reason to put Casillas back on the field and risk the veteran's health. This was the last season of Casillas' contract, so he may have played his last game for New York.
