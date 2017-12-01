Casillas (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Casillas was able to play through this injury in his last three games, so he may have suffered a setback at some point. The veteran linebacker has 35 tackles (25 solo) through eight games, and Akeem Ayers and Kelvin Sheppard to take over for the time being.