Casillas (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

If Casillas could return this week, it would be quite timely since five of the Giants' top-six linebackers are dealing with injuries. When he was healthy, the 30-year-old linebacker still didn't produce flashy numbers this season, with no games of over five tackles.

