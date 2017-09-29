Giants' Jonathan Casillas: Questionable to play
Casillas (ankle/wrist) is questionable to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
Casillas' chances of playing don't look good after missing an entire week of practice with a combination of ankle and wrist injuries. Keenan Robinson would likely get the start at OLB if he's ultimately ruled out.
